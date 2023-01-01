Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve meatball subs

Steuben's Uptown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Kid Meatball Sub$10.70
Made with one of our all beef meatballs cut in half and our house-made marinara, this little sandwich is to die for. We take a split-top bun and nestle the meatballs inside, top with a little marinara and mozzarella cheese, and melt in the oven.
Allergens: dairy, gluten, onion, soy, corn
-French Dip - Thursday Special$18.00
baguette, roast beef, horseradish aioli, jus
More about Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
Item pic

 

Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MEATBALL BAKED SUB$12.00
Savory meatballs made with a blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage topped with our house-made marinara and melted mozzarella on a French roll. Served with chips.
More about Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver

