Meatball subs in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Kid Meatball Sub
|$10.70
Made with one of our all beef meatballs cut in half and our house-made marinara, this little sandwich is to die for. We take a split-top bun and nestle the meatballs inside, top with a little marinara and mozzarella cheese, and melt in the oven.
Allergens: dairy, gluten, onion, soy, corn
|-French Dip - Thursday Special
|$18.00
baguette, roast beef, horseradish aioli, jus