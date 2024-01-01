Pies in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve pies
More about Park & Co - Park & Co.
Park & Co - Park & Co.
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Mississippi Mud Pie
|$10.50
More about Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|Caramel Apple Pie
|$6.00
More about D Bar Denver - Uptown
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver - Uptown
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|GF Strawberry Cream Cheese "Pie"
|$6.00
GF Pretzel Crust, Whipped Cream Cheese Filling, Strawberry Gelee, Fresh Strawberries and Vanilla Chantilly
|Banana Cream Pie Cupcake
|$4.00
Banana Cake, Diplomat Cream Filling, Cream Cheese Frosting, topped with a Vanilla Mini Oreo