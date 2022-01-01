Kung pao chicken in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St
Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$11.95
Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, peppers, bell peppers, carrot and celery in kung pao sauce.
More about Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
223 4th Street, Des Moines
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$0.00
House-made spicy kung pao sauce, chicken, green pepper, red pepper, mirepoix, mozzarella, and asiago. Topped with green onions and crushed peanuts.