Kung pao chicken in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken$11.95
Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, peppers, bell peppers, carrot and celery in kung pao sauce.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St
Fong's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown

223 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (3821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kung Pao Chicken$0.00
House-made spicy kung pao sauce, chicken, green pepper, red pepper, mirepoix, mozzarella, and asiago. Topped with green onions and crushed peanuts.
More about Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown

