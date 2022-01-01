Des Plaines Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Des Plaines

Gene & Georgetti image

 

Gene & Georgetti

9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
rigatoni pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with Italian sausage and green peas
Grilled Calamari$17.00
simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.
House Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, black olives with our house Italian dressing
More about Gene & Georgetti
Slice & Ice image

 

Slice & Ice

1940 East Touhy Ave, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Triple Berry
Basket of Seasoned Waffle Fries$3.25
Classic Cheese Thin Crust Pizza
More about Slice & Ice
Carmine's Rosemont image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari$20.95
Rigatoni Vodka$22.95
Fettuccine Alfredo$20.95
More about Carmine's Rosemont

