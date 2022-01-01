Mac and cheese in Dixon
Dixon restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Palmyra Pub and Eatery
628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.99
Back by popular demand.
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
More about Triple P BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Triple P BBQ
1600 Miller St, Dixon
|1# Smoked Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese Sundae
|$14.00
Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork layered in a 16oz cup
|Brisket Grilled Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Chopped Brisket sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast with American cheese and our Smoked Mac & Cheese in the middle.