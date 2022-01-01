Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Dixon

Dixon restaurants
Dixon restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac & Cheese Bites image

 

Palmyra Pub and Eatery

628 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites$9.99
Back by popular demand.
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Palmyra Pub and Eatery
Triple P BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Triple P BBQ

1600 Miller St, Dixon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1# Smoked Mac & Cheese$8.00
Mac & Cheese Sundae$14.00
Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork layered in a 16oz cup
Brisket Grilled Mac & Cheese$14.00
Chopped Brisket sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast with American cheese and our Smoked Mac & Cheese in the middle.
More about Triple P BBQ

