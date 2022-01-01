Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Dixon

Go
Dixon restaurants
Toast

Dixon restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Arthur's Garden Deli

1133 North Galena Avenue, Dixon

No reviews yet
Takeout
24 - CHILI & CHEDDAR$5.79
SM CHILI$3.89
8 OZ.
QUART CHILI$13.99
32 OZ.
More about Arthur's Garden Deli
Somkit (Touch of Thai) image

SUSHI

Somkit (Touch of Thai)

214 w First Street, Dixon

Avg 4.7 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Oil$1.00
More about Somkit (Touch of Thai)

Browse other tasty dishes in Dixon

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Cake

Muffins

Fried Pickles

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Map

More near Dixon to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston