Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Dixon
/
Dixon
/
Chili
Dixon restaurants that serve chili
Arthur's Garden Deli
1133 North Galena Avenue, Dixon
No reviews yet
24 - CHILI & CHEDDAR
$5.79
SM CHILI
$3.89
8 OZ.
QUART CHILI
$13.99
32 OZ.
More about Arthur's Garden Deli
SUSHI
Somkit (Touch of Thai)
214 w First Street, Dixon
Avg 4.7
(725 reviews)
Chili Oil
$1.00
More about Somkit (Touch of Thai)
Browse other tasty dishes in Dixon
Brisket
Mac And Cheese
Cheesecake
Cake
Muffins
Fried Pickles
Chicken Wraps
French Fries
More near Dixon to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Rock Falls
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Belvidere
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Loves Park
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(344 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston