Panna cotta in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve panna cotta

Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie

100 First St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bay Leaf Panna Cotta, Rhubarb, Strawberry, Poppy$6.95
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Stalk

286 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Panna Cotta$10.00
Crystalized Ginger Compôte. Blood Orange Pearls. Toasted Meringue.
More about Stalk

