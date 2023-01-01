Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Panna cotta in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Panna Cotta
Dover restaurants that serve panna cotta
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Bay Leaf Panna Cotta, Rhubarb, Strawberry, Poppy
$6.95
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Stalk
286 Central Ave, Dover
Avg 5
(634 reviews)
Lemon Panna Cotta
$10.00
Crystalized Ginger Compôte. Blood Orange Pearls. Toasted Meringue.
More about Stalk
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Chai Lattes
Garden Salad
Fried Pickles
Grits
Lemon Tarts
Hummus
Cookies
Braised Short Ribs
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(854 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston