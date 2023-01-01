Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Pudding
Dover restaurants that serve pudding
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Caramel Bread Pudding
$4.50
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Earth's Harvest Kitchen & Juicery
835 Central Ave, Suite 100, Dover
No reviews yet
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
$7.00
Blueberry With Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
$5.50
Cranberry Walnut Bread Pudding
$5.50
More about Earth's Harvest Kitchen & Juicery
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Italian Subs
Croissants
Cobb Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Noodle Salad
Tarts
Salad Wrap
Paninis
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Somersworth
No reviews yet
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(689 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(341 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(980 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(563 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1787 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston