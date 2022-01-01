Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Downey

Downey restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Downey
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Downey restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

7414 Florence Ave, Downey

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.75
Our Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich is dipped in our Spicy Drip sauce and is served with lettuce, tomato, and our signature Chicken Sauce on a brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.75
Our Fried Chicken Sandwich is served with lettuce, tomato, and our signature Chicken Sauce on a brioche bun.
More about Nexx Burger
Xris Burger image

 

Xris Burger

5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about Xris Burger

