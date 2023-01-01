Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Downey

Downey restaurants
Downey restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Main pic

 

Tokyo Garden - New

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
D5 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$17.50
L5 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$14.00
Vegetable Tempura Roll$10.50
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Item pic

 

Starfish Sushi - Downey

8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL$11.95
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey

