Quesadillas in Dundalk

Dundalk restaurants
Dundalk restaurants that serve quesadillas

Maryland Blue Crab House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Maryland Blue Crab House

7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla
Howard's Mexican Taco House

7312 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk Sparrows

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pull Pork Quesadilla$13.00
Slow cook pork, BBQ served with sour cream and side chipotle ranch.
Ground Beef Quesadilla$12.00
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Tomato and onions served with sour cream and a side of avocado cilantro sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Big Boyz

3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk

Avg 4.7 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesesteak Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
