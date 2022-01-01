Durham bakeries you'll love

Loaf Bakery image

 

Loaf Bakery

111 W Parrish St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seeded Sourdough$7.00
Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.
Canele de Bordeaux$3.00
Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.
Baguette$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
More about Loaf Bakery
Afters Dessert Bar image

 

Afters Dessert Bar

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Thunk$8.00
Bite size cookies with manmade chocolate Thunks.
Ice Cream Cake!$8.00
Select one of 2 flavors of ice cream cake! Each single-serving features a layer of cake, fresh ice cream, whipped frosting & sprinkles! Choose from Funfetti or Peppermint Bark
Cookie a la Mode$6.00
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Shell
More about Afters Dessert Bar
Restaurant banner

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Guac Breakfast Burrito$10.50
flour tortilla, queso fresco, scrambled eggs, guacamole, applewood smoked bacon, maple sriracha home fries
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Maple Sriracha Home Fries$3.50
*Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before ordering as not all items are listed on this menu.
Build Your Own Biscuit$2.00
Build your own biscuit sandwich using the options below. Looking to make a bagel sandwich? Choose the Build Your Own Bagel option instead.
Biscuits contain wheat and dairy. Topping allergens vary based on selection but may contain dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Monuts

