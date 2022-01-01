Durham bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Durham
More about Loaf Bakery
Loaf Bakery
111 W Parrish St, Durham
|Popular items
|Seeded Sourdough
|$7.00
Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.
|Canele de Bordeaux
|$3.00
Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.
|Baguette
|$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
More about Afters Dessert Bar
Afters Dessert Bar
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Chocolate Thunk
|$8.00
Bite size cookies with manmade chocolate Thunks.
|Ice Cream Cake!
|$8.00
Select one of 2 flavors of ice cream cake! Each single-serving features a layer of cake, fresh ice cream, whipped frosting & sprinkles! Choose from Funfetti or Peppermint Bark
|Cookie a la Mode
|$6.00
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Shell
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Popular items
|Bacon & Guac Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
flour tortilla, queso fresco, scrambled eggs, guacamole, applewood smoked bacon, maple sriracha home fries
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
|Maple Sriracha Home Fries
|$3.50
*Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before ordering as not all items are listed on this menu.
|Build Your Own Biscuit
|$2.00
Build your own biscuit sandwich using the options below. Looking to make a bagel sandwich? Choose the Build Your Own Bagel option instead.
Biscuits contain wheat and dairy. Topping allergens vary based on selection but may contain dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness