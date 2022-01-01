Shrimp tacos in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about KoKyu
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$13.75
Chicken Fried Shrimp, Bam-Bam Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Roasted Cashew, Fresh Thai Basil, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned sautéed shrimp and topped with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, avocado and cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice.
More about Carrburritos RTP
Carrburritos RTP
900 Park Offices Drive, RTP
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Grilled to order shrimp with avocado crema, tomatoes, lettuce/red cabbage, black bean & corn salsa, and lime.