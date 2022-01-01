Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS image

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.75
Chicken Fried Shrimp, Bam-Bam Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Roasted Cashew, Fresh Thai Basil, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
More about KoKyu
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned sautéed shrimp and topped with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, avocado and cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Carrburritos RTP image

 

Carrburritos RTP

900 Park Offices Drive, RTP

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.00
Grilled to order shrimp with avocado crema, tomatoes, lettuce/red cabbage, black bean & corn salsa, and lime.
More about Carrburritos RTP
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining image

 

Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wednesday- Shrimp Tacos$7.49
Crispy Shrimp Tacos w/Shredded Lettuce. Diced Tomatoes topped with Sriracha Aioli served w/Grilled Pineapple and Pasta Salad
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

