Stromboli in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve stromboli

Vici Ristobar POS

1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stromboli$14.00
Pepperoni, house meatballs, sausage, onions, peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella, wrapped in pizza dough, side of marinara
More about Vici Ristobar POS
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons image

 

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Rapini Stromboli$7.50
Ciabatta-style roll filled with Black Forest Ham, Cheddar Cheese, and Rapini Greens
Kale & Olive Stromboli$7.50
Ciabatta-style Roll filled with Kale, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onions & Provolone Cheese
More about Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

