Stromboli in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Vici Ristobar POS
Vici Ristobar POS
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham
|Stromboli
|$14.00
Pepperoni, house meatballs, sausage, onions, peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella, wrapped in pizza dough, side of marinara
More about Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
|Ham & Rapini Stromboli
|$7.50
Ciabatta-style roll filled with Black Forest Ham, Cheddar Cheese, and Rapini Greens
|Kale & Olive Stromboli
|$7.50
Ciabatta-style Roll filled with Kale, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onions & Provolone Cheese