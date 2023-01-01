Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants that serve cheese fries

Campobello's - 9334 Transit Road

9334 Transit Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese Ravioli$12.00
Pecorino Romano with side of tomato sauce
More about Campobello's - 9334 Transit Road
Jim's SteakOut image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut - Transit

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheese Curds$6.99
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds are hand-breaded with crispy potato flakes and deep-fried golden brown. Served with a side of Chicken Gravy.
More about Jim's SteakOut - Transit

