Cheeseburgers in East Amherst

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
FRENCH FRIES
Pita Gourmet
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Cheeseburger
|$9.00
(Wrap or Bun) 1/3 lb. Angus beef. Choice of veggies, ketchup, mayo, and mustard
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Cheeseburger
|$10.50
|HALF #32 Cheeseburger Sub
|$7.50
3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .
|#32 Cheeseburger Sub
|$13.50
3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .