Cheeseburgers in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
FRENCH FRIES

Pita Gourmet

6031 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.00
(Wrap or Bun) 1/3 lb. Angus beef. Choice of veggies, ketchup, mayo, and mustard
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$10.50
HALF #32 Cheeseburger Sub$7.50
3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .
#32 Cheeseburger Sub$13.50
3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .
