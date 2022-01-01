Salmon in East Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Laquered Salmon$35.95
sugar glazed & caramelized with soy sauce, topped with arugula & a wasabi vinaigrette, served with basmati rice & asparagus.
More about Rick's on Main
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

Elm Street Bakery

72 Elm Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Smoked Salmon Bialy$9.50
smoked salmon, caper cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, green goddess dressing, fresh and pickled dill.
Everything Smoked Salmon Bialy$9.50
smoked salmon, caper cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, green goddess dressing, fresh and pickled dill.
Onion Smoked Salmon Bialy$9.50
smoked salmon, caper cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, green goddess dressing, fresh and pickled dill.
More about Elm Street Bakery
G3 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G3 - Griffon Gastropub

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Akura Salmon$29.00
Pan seared Akura salmon fillet topped with fresh mango salsa. Served over coconut ginger basmati rice, finished with red pepper aioli and accompanied with charred asparagus
More about G3 - Griffon Gastropub

