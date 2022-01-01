Salmon in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve salmon
Rick's on Main
687 E Main St, East Aurora
|Laquered Salmon
|$35.95
sugar glazed & caramelized with soy sauce, topped with arugula & a wasabi vinaigrette, served with basmati rice & asparagus.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON
Elm Street Bakery
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
|Sesame Smoked Salmon Bialy
|$9.50
smoked salmon, caper cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, green goddess dressing, fresh and pickled dill.
|Everything Smoked Salmon Bialy
|$9.50
smoked salmon, caper cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, green goddess dressing, fresh and pickled dill.
|Onion Smoked Salmon Bialy
|$9.50
smoked salmon, caper cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, green goddess dressing, fresh and pickled dill.