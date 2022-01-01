Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
East Aurora
/
East Aurora
/
Chips And Salsa
East Aurora restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Left Coast Taco
54 Elm Street, East Aurora
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
$5.00
Chips served with salsa roja and salsa de aguacate (tomatillo and avocado)
More about Left Coast Taco
FRENCH FRIES
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
Avg 4.2
(882 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$4.84
More about Arriba Tortilla
