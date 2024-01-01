Enchiladas in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve enchiladas
Left Coast Taco
54 Elm Street, East Aurora
|STREET ENCHILADAS
|$10.00
TWO CRISPY PORK TACOS SERVED WITH CHEESE, ONION AND CILANTRO. SMOTHERED IN ENCHILADA SAUCE. TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO AND CREMA.
FRENCH FRIES
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
|Steak Enchilada
|$18.73
Enchilada sauce, steak tenderloin, fajita veg, blended cheese, cilantro, scallions & pico de gallo on a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
|Enchiladas
|$0.00
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of fillings, covered in enchilada sauce * cheese then baked. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Monster Enchiladas
|$0.00
12" flour tortilla rolled with your choice of filling, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans.
Veggie monster enchilada includes a 12" herb tortilla rolled with portabellas, zucchini, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, black beans, tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice and refried beans.