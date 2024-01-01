Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve enchiladas

Left Coast Taco image

 

Left Coast Taco

54 Elm Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET ENCHILADAS$10.00
TWO CRISPY PORK TACOS SERVED WITH CHEESE, ONION AND CILANTRO. SMOTHERED IN ENCHILADA SAUCE. TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO AND CREMA.
More about Left Coast Taco
Arriba Tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Enchilada$18.73
Enchilada sauce, steak tenderloin, fajita veg, blended cheese, cilantro, scallions & pico de gallo on a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
Enchiladas$0.00
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of fillings, covered in enchilada sauce * cheese then baked. Served with a side of sour cream.
Monster Enchiladas$0.00
12" flour tortilla rolled with your choice of filling, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans.
Veggie monster enchilada includes a 12" herb tortilla rolled with portabellas, zucchini, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, black beans, tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice and refried beans.
More about Arriba Tortilla

Map

Map

