Cobb salad in East Hartford

East Hartford restaurants
East Hartford restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

 

Sebastians

101 East River Drive, East Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
More about Sebastians
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

 

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

365 Main St., East Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, and a house-made italian dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Mickey's Oceanic Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mickey's Oceanic Grill

119 PITKIN ST, EAST HARTFORD

Avg 4.2 (1122 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce and tomato with bacon blue cheese, egg and grilled chicken
More about Mickey's Oceanic Grill

