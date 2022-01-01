Cobb salad in East Hartford
East Hartford restaurants that serve cobb salad
Sebastians
101 East River Drive, East Hartford
|Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
365 Main St., East Hartford
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, and a house-made italian dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).