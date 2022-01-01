Garlic bread in East Hartford
East Hartford restaurants that serve garlic bread
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
365 Main St., East Hartford
|Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Hand-stretched flatbread with garlic butter, mozzarella, and Gorgonzola. | Any additions or substitutions are subject to charges in addition to $25 combo price. Add one pizza from "Pizza 1" section and one from "Pizza 2" section, boneless buffalo wings, and garlic bread to cart then apply promo code COMBO25 at checkout for discounts to apply.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Original Pizzeria
50 Main Street, East Hartford
|Whole Garlic Bread.
|$4.50
Italian bread and garlic butter
|Half Garlic Bread.
|$3.50
Italian bread and garlic butter
|*Whole* Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.25
Italian bread, garlic butter, and mozzarella cheese