Calamari in Edgartown

Edgartown restaurants
Edgartown restaurants that serve calamari

Rockfish - 11 N Water Street

11 N Water Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALAMARI$20.00
More about Rockfish - 11 N Water Street
The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450

31 Dock Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$18.99
Lightly coated and fried, served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Fried Calamari (D)$18.99
Lightly coated and fried. Serbed with sweet chili sauce.
More about The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450

