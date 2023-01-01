Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Edgartown

Edgartown restaurants
Edgartown restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Rockfish - 11 N Water Street

11 N Water Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$22.00
(2) Lime and chili, grilled shrimp tacos served with shredded cabbage and carrots with creamy avocado and pico on flour tortillas
More about Rockfish - 11 N Water Street
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$19.00
fried shrimp, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice
More about Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown

