Shrimp tacos in Edgartown
Edgartown restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Rockfish - 11 N Water Street
11 N Water Street, Edgartown
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$22.00
(2) Lime and chili, grilled shrimp tacos served with shredded cabbage and carrots with creamy avocado and pico on flour tortillas
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
fried shrimp, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice