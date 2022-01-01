Chicken sandwiches in Edgartown
Edgartown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Town Bar and Grill MV
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Fried Chicken, pickles, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon & Cole Slaw
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Sharky's Cantina
266 Upper Main St, Edgartown
|BUILD-A-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
We start with a grilled chicken breast, seeded bun & pile of fries...the rest of the magic is up to you! We Sous Vide our breasts and then finish them off on the grill!!
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH
|$15.99
Our beautiful sous vide chicken breast patty finished off on the grill with crispy bacon, lettuce and ranch in between our sesame seed bun. Served with fries. Looking to modify this sandwich? Go to the build a chicken sandwich and create your own!