Chicken sandwiches in Edgartown

Edgartown restaurants
Edgartown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Town Bar and Grill MV

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried Chicken, pickles, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon & Cole Slaw
More about Town Bar and Grill MV
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sharky's Cantina

266 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUILD-A-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
We start with a grilled chicken breast, seeded bun & pile of fries...the rest of the magic is up to you! We Sous Vide our breasts and then finish them off on the grill!!
CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH$15.99
Our beautiful sous vide chicken breast patty finished off on the grill with crispy bacon, lettuce and ranch in between our sesame seed bun. Served with fries. Looking to modify this sandwich? Go to the build a chicken sandwich and create your own!
More about Sharky's Cantina

