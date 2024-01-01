Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Edgartown

Go
Edgartown restaurants
Toast

Edgartown restaurants that serve pretzels

Banner pic

 

Wharf Pub

3 Main St, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRETZEL STICKS$12.00
Beer cheese.
More about Wharf Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Pretzel Bites$10.00
honey mustard, pub cheese
More about Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgartown

Braised Short Ribs

Short Ribs

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Nuggets

Clams

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Edgartown to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (718 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (826 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1239 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston