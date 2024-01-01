Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Edgartown
/
Edgartown
/
Pretzels
Edgartown restaurants that serve pretzels
Wharf Pub
3 Main St, Edgartown
No reviews yet
PRETZEL STICKS
$12.00
Beer cheese.
More about Wharf Pub
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown
Avg 4
(273 reviews)
Soft Pretzel Bites
$10.00
honey mustard, pub cheese
More about Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
