Shrimp tacos in
El Segundo
/
El Segundo
/
Shrimp Tacos
El Segundo restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Sausal
219 Main Street, El Segundo
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco TUESDAY ONLY
$4.25
Baja style fried shrimp taco on flour tortilla
More about Sausal
tapizôn
450 Main St, El Segundo
No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp Taco
$13.00
More about tapizôn
