Shrimp tacos in El Segundo

El Segundo restaurants
El Segundo restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Sausal

219 Main Street, El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco TUESDAY ONLY$4.25
Baja style fried shrimp taco on flour tortilla
More about Sausal
tapizôn

450 Main St, El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco$13.00
More about tapizôn

