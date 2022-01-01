Pies in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve pies
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
231 Douglas St, Elgin
|Fried Apple Pie
|$6.99
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.99
SANDWICHES
Red Poppy Bistro
109 E. Highland, Elgin
|Homemade Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.50
Our legendary “individual” flaky pie, stuffed w/shredded chicken, carrots, celery, peas, onion & thyme, in our creamy gravy.
Perknpickle
Whispering Springs Ln, Elgin
|APPLE PIE EGG ROLL
|$5.00
OUR VERSION OF A TURNOVER - APPLE PIE & CREAM CHEESE FILLING WITH A HINT OF LEMON STUFFED INSIDE AN EGG ROLL WRAP, DEEP FRIED, DIPPED IN CINNAMON N SUGAR AND SERVED WITH FRESH WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL SAUCE
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin
|Hazelnut Gelato Pie
|$30.00