Pies in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve pies

Burnt Toast Elgin

2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pot Pie$9.49
More about Burnt Toast Elgin
Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

Takeout
Fried Apple Pie$6.99
Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
SANDWICHES

Red Poppy Bistro

109 E. Highland, Elgin

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Chicken Pot Pie$16.50
Our legendary “individual” flaky pie, stuffed w/shredded chicken, carrots, celery, peas, onion & thyme, in our creamy gravy.
More about Red Poppy Bistro
Perknpickle

Whispering Springs Ln, Elgin

TakeoutFast Pay
APPLE PIE EGG ROLL$5.00
OUR VERSION OF A TURNOVER - APPLE PIE & CREAM CHEESE FILLING WITH A HINT OF LEMON STUFFED INSIDE AN EGG ROLL WRAP, DEEP FRIED, DIPPED IN CINNAMON N SUGAR AND SERVED WITH FRESH WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL SAUCE
More about Perknpickle
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Hazelnut Gelato Pie$30.00
More about Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
ICE CREAM

Al's Cafe

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$5.95
Served with a side of warm caramel sauce.
Apple Pie$5.95
Served with a side of warm caramel sauce.
More about Al's Cafe

