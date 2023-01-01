Cookies in Ellington
Ellington restaurants that serve cookies
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
LuAnn's Drive Thru
140 West Road, Ellington
|Vanilla Sugar Cookie Cupcake
|$4.60
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcake
|$4.60
|Cookies n Cream Cupcake
|$4.60
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
238 Somers Rd, Ellington
|One Person Cookie Class
|$38.00
Come Join us for another fun cookie decorating class! This class theme is for St. Patrick's Day! When purchasing your ticket , if you want to sit with a friend please type your name in the first name line and who you wish to sit with in the last name line!
*Your ticket with give you a pick up time, please ignore this!