Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Ellington

Go
Ellington restaurants
Toast

Ellington restaurants that serve cookies

LuAnn's Drive Thru image

 

LuAnn's Drive Thru

140 West Road, Ellington

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Sugar Cookie Cupcake$4.60
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcake$4.60
Cookies n Cream Cupcake$4.60
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe image

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
One Person Cookie Class$38.00
Come Join us for another fun cookie decorating class! This class theme is for St. Patrick's Day! When purchasing your ticket , if you want to sit with a friend please type your name in the first name line and who you wish to sit with in the last name line!
*Your ticket with give you a pick up time, please ignore this!
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellington

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chai Lattes

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Ellington to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston