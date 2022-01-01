Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger (GF)$16.50
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted gluten free roll
Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger$15.00
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$12.64
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. The base of this pizza is our signature tomato sauce.
More about Wicked Munchies
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Burger*$11.99
This is our best-selling bacon cheeseburger - We top our juicy 6 oz Angus Beef patty with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce and tomato and serve it up on our Gov’s famous roll.
Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*$12.49
Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
D'Amanda's image

 

D'Amanda's

25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.95
1/3lb Fresh not frozen with your choice of cheese and served with hand cut fries
More about D'Amanda's

