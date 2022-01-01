Bacon cheeseburgers in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger (GF)
|$16.50
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted gluten free roll
|Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger
|$15.00
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$12.64
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. The base of this pizza is our signature tomato sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Bacon Cheddar Burger*
|$11.99
This is our best-selling bacon cheeseburger - We top our juicy 6 oz Angus Beef patty with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce and tomato and serve it up on our Gov’s famous roll.
|Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*
|$12.49
Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.
D'Amanda's
25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.95
1/3lb Fresh not frozen with your choice of cheese and served with hand cut fries