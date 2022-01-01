Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Siam Sky image

 

Siam Sky

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy chicken pad Thai$16.50
Crispy chicken fried rice$16.00
More about Siam Sky
The Beacon Bar and Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon Bar and Grill

997 Bar Harbor Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.8 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
More about The Beacon Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth

Pancakes

Garden Salad

Clams

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Shepherds Pies

Lobsters

Whoopie Pies

Map

More near Ellsworth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston