Mac and cheese in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Finn's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese (No Tomatoes)$9.00
Finn's pot of gold with Cabot cheddar and American cheese
Mac and Cheese (with Tomatoes)$9.00
Finn's homemade pot of gold, with a sweet tomato layer topped with pepper jack cheese, bread crumbs a tomato slice
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$32.90
Gulf of Maine Lobster, Spinach & Tomato, Shell Macaroni, Heavy Cream, Shredded Cheddar & Provolone, Fresh Parsley, Salt & Pepper. Cooked to order.
More about Wicked Munchies
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese NO SIDE (3&Under)$3.99
Hot Dog Mac & Cheese$11.49
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.49
Creamy Mac & Cheese served with one side chice
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

