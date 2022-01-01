Mac and cheese in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Finn's Irish Pub
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Mac and Cheese (No Tomatoes)
|$9.00
Finn's pot of gold with Cabot cheddar and American cheese
|Mac and Cheese (with Tomatoes)
|$9.00
Finn's homemade pot of gold, with a sweet tomato layer topped with pepper jack cheese, bread crumbs a tomato slice
More about Wicked Munchies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
|$32.90
Gulf of Maine Lobster, Spinach & Tomato, Shell Macaroni, Heavy Cream, Shredded Cheddar & Provolone, Fresh Parsley, Salt & Pepper. Cooked to order.