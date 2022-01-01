Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding$7.00
Warm Bread pudding topped with Salted Caramel drizzle and a scoop of homemade whipped cream.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
Airline Brewing Company image

 

Airline Brewing - 173 Main St

173 Main St, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Pudding$11.00
A Traditional English classic. This homemade cake is made from butter, brown sugar and chopped dates filled with a toffee sauce and served with a whipped cream and toffee sauce topping
More about Airline Brewing - 173 Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth

Scallops

Fried Pickles

Hot Chocolate

Curry

Burritos

Garlic Bread

Cheesecake

Cake

Map

More near Ellsworth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston