Encinitas Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Encinitas restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Encinitas

Sabor Brazilian Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Brazilian Grill

215 S. El Camino Real Suite G, Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (2297 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Picanha Plate$17.00
Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap) serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).
Picanha Prato-Feito$18.00
One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our picanha steak.
Chicken Croquette (Catupiry)$5.50
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken, spices and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
More about Sabor Brazilian Grill
Death by Tequila image

GRILL

Death by Tequila

569 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.1 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Elote$12.00
Grilled Corn | Nopales | Cotija | Crema | Salsa Fresca | Cilantro
+ Bone Marrow $6
Aguachile$16.00
Hibiscus Cured Hamachi | Radish | Fennel | Chioggia
Grilled Spanish Octopus$24.00
Mole Verde | Zucchini | Confit Potato | Toasted Pepitas | Pepita Oil | Salsa Seca
More about Death by Tequila
Restaurant banner

 

Q'ero Restaurant

564 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Q'ero Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Encinitas

Salmon

Tacos

Carne Asada

Carne Asada Tacos

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Lasagna

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Encinitas to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Carlsbad

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston