Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seaweed salad in
Encinitas
/
Encinitas
/
Seaweed Salad
Encinitas restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Encinitas Fish Shop - 1010 S Coast Hwy 101
1010 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
No reviews yet
*Seaweed Salad Small
$6.00
More about Encinitas Fish Shop - 1010 S Coast Hwy 101
Kai Ola Sushi - 918 N Coast Hwy
918 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$8.00
More about Kai Ola Sushi - 918 N Coast Hwy
Browse other tasty dishes in Encinitas
Noodle Salad
Fajitas
Chicken Tenders
Carne Asada Tacos
Cookies
Ravioli
Nachos
Fish And Chips
More near Encinitas to explore
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(241 restaurants)
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(209 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1012 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(657 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(625 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(214 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston