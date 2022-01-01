Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve brisket

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl - Englewood

3295 S Broadway, Englewood

Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Angus Brisket Platter$16.99
Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with bbq sauce, pickles and griddled cornbread.
Moe Brisket$7.00
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Smoked Brisket Sammy$12.25
Brioche bun with sliced smoked brisket, sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom, melted pepper jack and smokey honey mustard. Served with your choice of side.
