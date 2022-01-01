Brisket in Englewood
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl - Englewood
3295 S Broadway, Englewood
|Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Angus Brisket Platter
|$16.99
Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with bbq sauce, pickles and griddled cornbread.
|Moe Brisket
|$7.00
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Smoked Brisket Sammy
|$12.25
Brioche bun with sliced smoked brisket, sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom, melted pepper jack and smokey honey mustard. Served with your choice of side.