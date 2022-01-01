Fried rice in Englishtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan - Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North

Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North, Manalapan TownShip

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel & Rice Bowl / Peri Fries / Bottle$14.99
Fried Falafel tossed in sauce of choice served on Tribos Rice with a side of salad. Regular size of Peri Fries & bottled drink provided.
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan - Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North
Fried Rice image

SEAFOOD

Peking Pavilion - 110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township

110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township, Manalapan

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)
Takeout
#4 Lamb Skewers Over Pineapple Fried Rice$38.00
Medallions of lamb marinated in out homemade sauce. Served over pineapple fried rice.
Peking Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with a combination of shrimp, pork, chicken, and fresh vegetables.
#5 Braised Short Ribs Over Pineapple Fried Rice$38.00
Marinated then slowly braised with our soy demi-glaze for 5 hours until perfectly tender.
More about Peking Pavilion - 110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township

