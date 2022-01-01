Pappardelle in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve pappardelle
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria - 1245 Chicago Avenue
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Pappardelle
|$22.00
Fennel braised pork ragu, whipped ricotta & chives
Trattoria D.O.C
706 Main Street, Evanston
|side P. al Ragu d'Anatra
|$11.00
Wide ribbon pasta sautéed with a red wine, tomato, duck sauce topped with parmigiano
|side P. ai Funghi Porcini
|$11.00
Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sautéed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce
|Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra
|$19.75
Wide ribbon pasta sauteed with a red wine, tomato and duck sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.