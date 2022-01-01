Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria - 1245 Chicago Avenue

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pappardelle$22.00
Fennel braised pork ragu, whipped ricotta & chives
More about Union Pizzeria - 1245 Chicago Avenue
Item pic

 

Trattoria D.O.C

706 Main Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
side P. al Ragu d'Anatra$11.00
Wide ribbon pasta sautéed with a red wine, tomato, duck sauce topped with parmigiano
side P. ai Funghi Porcini$11.00
Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sautéed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce
Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra$19.75
Wide ribbon pasta sauteed with a red wine, tomato and duck sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.
More about Trattoria D.O.C

