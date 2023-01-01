Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Excelsior

Excelsior restaurants
Excelsior restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Main pic

 

Lost Bay

135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
More about Lost Bay
Consumer pic

 

Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior

685 Excelsior Blvd, Excelsior

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firecracker Chicken Wrap (Takeout)$14.95
pico de gallo, white rice, mixed cheese, ranch dressing and breaded chicken tossed in firecracker
More about Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior

