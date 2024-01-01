Chili in Fair Lawn
Brine - Fair Lawn
3110 Promenade Blvd, Fair Lawn
|3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI
|$10.89
Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
|2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI
|$9.89
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast, and our Black Pepper Aioli
|2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI + FRIES
|$12.89
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
More about Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
19-05 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn
|Roadhouse Chili
|$17.95
Slow-simmered brisket & beef chili made with fresh peppers, onions, chilis, & chef's spice blend
Served with House-made tortilla chips, cornbread muffins, & coleslaw