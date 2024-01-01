Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chili

Brine - Fair Lawn

3110 Promenade Blvd, Fair Lawn

3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI$10.89
Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI$9.89
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast, and our Black Pepper Aioli
2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI + FRIES$12.89
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
More about Brine - Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave

19-05 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn

Roadhouse Chili$17.95
Slow-simmered brisket & beef chili made with fresh peppers, onions, chilis, & chef's spice blend
Served with House-made tortilla chips, cornbread muffins, & coleslaw
More about Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave

