Fajitas in Fall River
Fall River restaurants that serve fajitas
Tequila Lime Cantina
197 Bank Street, Fall River
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.95
Served with Tortillas, Toppings, Rice & Beans
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.95
Served with Tortillas, Toppings, Rice & Beans
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River
4171 North Main Street, Fall River
|Fajita Chicken Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled fajita spiced chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing.
|Chicken Fajita Pizza
|$15.00
Garlic oil base, pizza cheese, roasted chicken, peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, fajita spice, chipotle ranch drizzle.