Fajitas in Fall River

Fall River restaurants
Fall River restaurants that serve fajitas

Tequila Lime Cantina image

 

Tequila Lime Cantina

197 Bank Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$19.95
Served with Tortillas, Toppings, Rice & Beans
Chicken Fajitas$17.95
Served with Tortillas, Toppings, Rice & Beans
More about Tequila Lime Cantina
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

4171 North Main Street, Fall River

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Chicken Tacos$17.00
Grilled fajita spiced chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing.
Chicken Fajita Pizza$15.00
Garlic oil base, pizza cheese, roasted chicken, peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, fajita spice, chipotle ranch drizzle.
More about Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

