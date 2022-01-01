Fish and chips in Fall River
Fall River restaurants that serve fish and chips
Barrett's Waterfront
1082 Davol Street, Fall River
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Haddock fillet, lightly hand breaded & fried, french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon
Munchies
4263 N Main St, Fall River
|SMALL FISH & CHIPS
|$10.99
8 OZ SEA SCALLPS FRIED, COMES WITH FRENCH FRIES, COSLAW AND TARTAR SAUCE
|LARGE FISH & CHIPS
|$12.99
10 OZ SEA SCALLPS FRIED, COMES WITH FRENCH FRIES, COSLAW AND TARTAR SAUCE