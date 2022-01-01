Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Fall River

Fall River restaurants
Fall River restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Barrett's Waterfront

1082 Davol Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$20.00
Haddock fillet, lightly hand breaded & fried, french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Barrett's Waterfront
SMALL FISH & CHIPS image

 

Munchies

4263 N Main St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMALL FISH & CHIPS$10.99
8 OZ SEA SCALLPS FRIED, COMES WITH FRENCH FRIES, COSLAW AND TARTAR SAUCE
LARGE FISH & CHIPS$12.99
10 OZ SEA SCALLPS FRIED, COMES WITH FRENCH FRIES, COSLAW AND TARTAR SAUCE
More about Munchies
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

4171 North Main Street, Fall River

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried haddock fillet, French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge
More about Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

