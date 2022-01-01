Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Fargo
/
Fargo
/
Cake
Fargo restaurants that serve cake
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
13 8th S St, Fargo
No reviews yet
Banana Cake Bar
$3.50
More about Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
FRENCH FRIES
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
Avg 4.7
(447 reviews)
Single Cake
$4.50
HUGE! Plate sized single cake
More about The Shack on Broadway
Browse other tasty dishes in Fargo
Chef Salad
Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Waffles
Cheeseburgers
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders
More near Fargo to explore
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Moorhead
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Battle Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Becker
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Elk River
No reviews yet
East Grand Forks
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Albertville
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Minot
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(824 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston