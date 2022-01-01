Fayetteville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fayetteville

Tony's New York Style Pizza image

 

Tony's New York Style Pizza

412 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bigg Pigg Calzone$11.99
14" The Works$19.95
14" Classic Margherita$15.95
More about Tony's New York Style Pizza
The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

477 W Spring St, Fayetteville

Avg 4.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tequila Chicken Lime$14.00
Roasted Corn & Sweet Bell Pepper, Mexican Blend Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro
Italian Grinder$9.00
Capicola, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Pepperoncini Aioli, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, House Focaccia
House Salad$8.00
Ozark All Seasons Greens & Kale, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Carrot, Cucumber, House Dressing
More about The Commons
TULA image

 

TULA

1 E. Center Street 160, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Tacos$14.00
Grilled red chile marinated chicken breast, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans, and house tortillas
Asada Tacos$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans; house tortillas
Totopos con Salsa$4.00
House tortilla chips, fire roasted tomatillo salsa + guajillo pepper salsa + habanero pepper salsa
More about TULA

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Tacos

Quesadillas

Taco Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Nachos

Chimichangas

Chips And Salsa

Tortas

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston