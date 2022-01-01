Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve brisket

Sliced Brisket lb. image

 

Wrights Barbecue

2212 Main Dr, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilled Brisket Pack$220.00
Available for pickup May 6th or 7th.
Whole Brisket
1/2 Pan of Mac and Cheese
1/2 Pan of Green Beans
Dozen Sliders
Bottle of sauce: OG, Spicy, OR Bold
Chilled Whole Brisket$140.00
Available for pickup May 6th or 7th.
5-6 lbs each.
Chilled briskets are fully cooked, vacuum sealed, and ready to be reheated. Reheating instructions included.
Must be ordered at least a day in advance to allow time to prepare.
Sliced Brisket lb.$31.00
Plan for 1/3- 1/2 lb of meat per person Slow Smoked Prime Beef Brisket served Lean or Moist/Fatty...Best you can find
More about Wrights Barbecue
Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket$9.50
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
1/2lb Beef Brisket$12.95
Reg. BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket$8.25
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
1 lb Beef Brisket image

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 lb Beef Brisket$23.95
Reg BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket$8.25
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a Texas toast
1/2lb Beef Brisket$12.95
More about Penguin Ed's B&B

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Burritos

Enchiladas

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Quesadillas

Bean Burritos

Flautas

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston