Brisket in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve brisket
More about Wrights Barbecue
Wrights Barbecue
2212 Main Dr, Johnson
|Chilled Brisket Pack
|$220.00
Available for pickup May 6th or 7th.
Whole Brisket
1/2 Pan of Mac and Cheese
1/2 Pan of Green Beans
Dozen Sliders
Bottle of sauce: OG, Spicy, OR Bold
|Chilled Whole Brisket
|$140.00
Available for pickup May 6th or 7th.
5-6 lbs each.
Chilled briskets are fully cooked, vacuum sealed, and ready to be reheated. Reheating instructions included.
Must be ordered at least a day in advance to allow time to prepare.
|Sliced Brisket lb.
|$31.00
Plan for 1/3- 1/2 lb of meat per person Slow Smoked Prime Beef Brisket served Lean or Moist/Fatty...Best you can find
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Penguin Ed's BBQ
2773 Mission, Fayetteville
|Jumbo BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket
|$9.50
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
|1/2lb Beef Brisket
|$12.95
|Reg. BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket
|$8.25
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.