Fayetteville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Fayetteville
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Penguin Ed's BBQ
2773 Mission, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato*
|$8.95
1 lb Idaho potato served with butter, sour cream, mushrooms, broccoli, cheddar, bacon, and ranch.
Add any meat for 3.00
|Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork
|$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
|Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
More about Penguin Ed's B&B
Penguin Ed's B&B
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Single Rib
|$3.25
1 Pork Spare Rib that comes with your choice of BBQ sauce
|BBQ Plate #2
|$14.25
Your choice of 2 meats (5 oz. of each) served with 2 side items and Texas toast
|Rib COMBO
|$15.95
20-24 oz. of pork spare ribs, served with your choice of 2 side items and Texas toast. Comes with your choice of BBQ sauce