Fayetteville breakfast spots you'll love

Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Fayetteville

Penguin Ed's BBQ image

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato*$8.95
1 lb Idaho potato served with butter, sour cream, mushrooms, broccoli, cheddar, bacon, and ranch.
Add any meat for 3.00
Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad$9.25
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Penguin Ed's B&B image

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Rib$3.25
1 Pork Spare Rib that comes with your choice of BBQ sauce
BBQ Plate #2$14.25
Your choice of 2 meats (5 oz. of each) served with 2 side items and Texas toast
Rib COMBO$15.95
20-24 oz. of pork spare ribs, served with your choice of 2 side items and Texas toast. Comes with your choice of BBQ sauce
More about Penguin Ed's B&B
Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
No silverware
Chicken Fried Steak Plate$16.00
More about Southern Food Company

