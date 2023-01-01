Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Calamari
Fayetteville restaurants that serve calamari
Hog Pit BBQ
300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$9.95
TT Fried Calamari Taco
$3.95
More about Hog Pit BBQ
Flair Food Restaurant & Bar
115 Promenade Parkway, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$14.00
More about Flair Food Restaurant & Bar
