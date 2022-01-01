Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Flint

Flint restaurants
Flint restaurants that serve cobb salad

Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Full Cobb Salad$15.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Item pic

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, diced red onion,
crushed Doritos, hard boiled egg, crumbled Maytag Blue Cheese,
green goddess dressing, and a tempura avocado half.
More about Burger Bar & Tap

