Cobb salad in
Flint
/
Flint
/
Cobb Salad
Flint restaurants that serve cobb salad
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
Avg 4
(77 reviews)
Full Cobb Salad
$15.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Burger Bar & Tap
5516 Fenton Road, Flint
No reviews yet
Avocado Cobb Salad
$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, diced red onion,
crushed Doritos, hard boiled egg, crumbled Maytag Blue Cheese,
green goddess dressing, and a tempura avocado half.
More about Burger Bar & Tap
