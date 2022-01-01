Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Flint
/
Flint
/
Spaghetti
Flint restaurants that serve spaghetti
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
Avg 4
(77 reviews)
Kid Spaghetti
$6.99
Kid Spaghetti w/Butter (NO SAUCE)
$6.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
PIZZA
Italia Gardens Flint
3273 Miller Rd, Flint
Avg 4.5
(202 reviews)
Side of Spaghetti
$3.00
Half Order Spaghetti
Half Spaghetti
$10.00
More about Italia Gardens Flint
Browse other tasty dishes in Flint
Chocolate Cake
Tacos
Boneless Wings
Pepperoni Pizza
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Chili
French Fries
More near Flint to explore
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
Lapeer
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(824 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston