Chicken sandwiches in Flower Mound

Flower Mound restaurants
Flower Mound restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut

801 International Parkway Suite 520, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
buttermilk fried chicken, havarti, lettuce, dill pickles, ranch mayo on toasted brioche bun
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville-style hot chicken, cole slaw, dill pickles, comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun
More about Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut
Item pic

 

1845 Taste Texas

2401 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
Fried chicken topped with fresh made pickles and a side of honey ranch; served with french fries.
Pecan Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich$21.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, and candied bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion and side of honey ranch dressing.
More about 1845 Taste Texas

