Chicken sandwiches in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut
Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut
801 International Parkway Suite 520, Flower Mound
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
buttermilk fried chicken, havarti, lettuce, dill pickles, ranch mayo on toasted brioche bun
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Nashville-style hot chicken, cole slaw, dill pickles, comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun
More about 1845 Taste Texas
1845 Taste Texas
2401 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
Fried chicken topped with fresh made pickles and a side of honey ranch; served with french fries.
|Pecan Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, and candied bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion and side of honey ranch dressing.