Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Consumer pic

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper Folsom

2791 E. Bidwell Street, Suite 100, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nuggets & Fries$6.00
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper Folsom
sanskrit - new age indian image

 

sanskrit - new age indian - Folsom

2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Breaded Boneless Chicken
More about sanskrit - new age indian - Folsom

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Samosa

Corn Dogs

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Gyoza

Pudding

Curd Rice

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston